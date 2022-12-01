Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny gets official trailer

Lucasfilm has released the official trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in which Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist.

Directed by James Mangold, the fifth instalment of the franchise co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, is once again composing the score.