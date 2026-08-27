BBC confirms Top Gear will return

Image: BBC / Lee Brimble.

The BBC has confirmed it’s set to revive Top Gear four years after presenter Andrew Flintoff was injured during filming, an incident which later resulted in the show’s axing.

Flintoff, who received a substantial payout from the BBC’s commercial arm, spoke about the impact of the accident in a Disney+ documentary which also looked at his cricketing career.

No details have been released of a new presenting line-up, although there has been speculation that Jimmy Carr is in talks to join the show.

Top Gear has traditionally been one of the BBC’s bestselling and most merchandised series and the broadcaster’s need to generate more income from commercial activities in the face of falling Licence Fee income will have played a major part in the decision to bring it back.