Blacknut now available on TVs powered by TiVo OS

TiVo has become the latest smart TV operator to add cloud gaming service Blacknut to its platform.

Available on a range of devices including smart TVs and streaming sticks, Blacknut offers more than 1,000 premium games aimed at all levels of gaming skill and experience.

Its tie-ups with manufacturers and smart OS developers means it’s available on TVs from major brands such as Samsung, LG, Philips, Hisense, Toshiba, and JVC. The new TiVo partnership adds Sharp, Metz and Thomson, all of which use TiVo OS in their products, to that list.

Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut, commented: “Television has always been the biggest screen in the home for storytelling. Today’s audiences don’t just want to watch incredible worlds—they want to step inside them.

“Our service on Powered by TiVo devices reflects that evolution, placing premium cloud gaming alongside the entertainment people already love. As cloud gaming continues to grow in the living room, we’re ensuring players can instantly discover and enjoy console-quality experiences without additional hardware.”

Stephane David, TiVo’s senior director for content partnerships and business development, added: “TiVo is dedicated to helping consumers spend less time searching and more time enjoying the entertainment they love.

“Adding Blacknut to our platform extends that promise beyond traditional video content, bringing premium cloud gaming into the experience and giving consumers even more ways to find, watch, play, and enjoy their favorite content all in one place.”