Paddy McGuinness and Stephen Hendry to host revived Big Break

The BBC has announced snooker gameshow Big Break as the latest format to be revived.

A “reimagined” version of the classic show will be presented by Paddy McGuinness and Stephen Hendry and see contestants paired with professional snooker players from across the globe who’ll to win their contestant the cash prize.

The show will air “alongside” BBC Two’s snooker coverage and is being produced by Fremantle’s Naked label in coproduction with Vibrant Television.

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning commented: “Snooker fans and pros alike have been calling for Big Break’s return, so we’re excited to confirm they’ll get their wish – and can even apply to take part.

“This revamp will showcase some of the game’s best known and up-and-coming faces, as well as tapping into the deep well of snooker fandom online and already on the BBC.

“The recent World Championships pulled in 120million viewing hours, so pairing upcoming live coverage with the new Big Break will mean audiences can come together with the whole family to enjoy more of what they want.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, added:

“It felt like the perfect time to bring back such a brilliant show, and with Paddy and Stephen at the helm, we can promise fun and trick shots in equal measure especially off the back of another successful Snooker World Championship on the BBC.

“It’s the perfect watch for all the family whether in real time or on iPlayer. I can see the massive ‘cues’ for the next championships now!”