The 1% Club to remain on ITV in new three year deal

Image: Magnum Media

The 1% Club will remain on ITV for at least a further three years after the broadcaster struck a renewed deal with series creators Magnum Media.

Lee Mack will continue to serve as host on the show which has become one of ITV’s biggest hits.

Created by Magnum’s Andy Auerbach and Dean Nabarro, the show tests how contestants’ brains work through a series of questions based on a scientific survey of the general public.

Gameplay starts with the questions answered correctly by the largest number of the survey sample and progresses through to a final challenge which only the cleverest 1% answered correctly.

In addition to its UK success, the show has proven popular in a host of overseas markets.

ITV’s Director of Factual Entertainment, Sue Murphy, said: “We’re thrilled to be renewing The 1% Club for a further three years. The show has become a huge hit with viewers of all ages.

“With Lee at the helm as always, we can’t wait to bring more series and specials to the viewers. It’s a brilliant entertainment show with a unique format that viewers love to play along with at home, and its broad appeal makes it a hugely valuable part of our slate on ITV.”

Creators Nabarro and Auerbach, who also serve as Executive Producers, added: “It’s a wonderful vote of confidence that ITV have commissioned three more years of the show and we’re delighted that so many more people will now get the chance to join The 1% Club.”