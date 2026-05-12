Amazon is running new deals on its Fire TV streaming sticks

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Amazon is running new deals on its range of Fire TV streaming devices, including its flagship Fire TV Cube and its latest HD and 4K models.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, plus Reacher, spy thriller Citadel, Clarkson’s Farm and Fallout.

It also gives access to major 3rd-party streaming apps, including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice.

A High Definition streaming stick for under £26

For those who have no need of 4K Streaming, Amazon is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD* for £25.99, down from the normal price of £39.99.

Sticking with High Definition streaming, the Amazon Fire TV Select* is available for £29.99, down from its regular £49.99 price.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus* which sees its price drop from £59.99 to £39.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max*, which features all the above but also gains more on-device storage and an enhanced version of the Alexa remote control, is available for £49.99 – down from £69.99.

And last up is the flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* which features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £119.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

*Affiliate Links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Price reductions are for a limited period. Prices correct at time of publication.