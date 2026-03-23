5 and Pluto TV to simulcast two major snooker events

Paramount’s two free-to-air streaming services 5 and Pluto TV are to simulcast the upcoming John Virgo Trophy and World Seniors Snooker Championship.

On April 11th and 12th, snooker legends Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams, John Higgins and Stephen Hendry will compete in Ireland for The John Virgo Trophy. The full tournament will be shown live on Pluto TV, with viewers in the UK also able to watch every moment on 5 Action or stream on the 5 app.

This will be followed in May (6th – 10th) when 5 will bring the World Seniors Snooker Championship to its UK audiences including, for the first time, second table coverage of the event on 5 streaming.

The competition will also stream on Pluto TV in the UK, the USA, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Austria, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Australia.

This year’s World Seniors Snooker Championship will showcase a star‑studded field including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Mark Williams, Reanne Evans, Stuart Bingham, Ken Doherty, Jimmy White and Tony Drago.

Raphael Pendergast, Director of Sport, 5 commented: “We’re delighted to be working with Pluto TV, World Seniors and Snooker 900 to bring the biggest names in Snooker to the widest possible audience.”

Olivier Jollet, EVP Head of Pluto TV EMEA & Asia said: Snooker is a cultural cornerstone of the UK, and partnering with 5 allows us to engage with even more fans. At Pluto TV, we’re committed to making culturally relevant sport accessible to everyone with traditional and innovative formats.”

Jason Francis, Owner of World Seniors Snooker and Snooker 900, said: “This is a brilliant partnership for these two events, and I hope it leads to even more. We know how much people want to watch both events and with 5 and Pluto TV we are delivering a huge global reach.”