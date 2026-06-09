Rhodri Talfan Davies named as BBC Deputy Director-General

Director-General Matt Brittin and Deputy Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies (Image: Jeff Overs)

The BBC has appointed Rhodri Talfan Davies to the revived role of Deputy Director-General following an internal recruitment process.

Previous BBC leadership teams have tended to include a Deputy DG, however the post lapsed under former DG Tim Davie who stood down earlier this year.

Matt Brittin, who succeeded Davie last month, had previously pledged to appoint a deputy.

In the role Talfan Davies will be responsible for shaping and delivering the BBC’s editorial strategy and will “drive the BBC’s commitment to editorial excellence” across all output.

He takes up the role with immediate effect and will serve as a member of both the Executive Committee and BBC Board.

Talfan Davies has worked at the BBC for more than 28 years in a variety of roles. His last full-time post was as Director of the BBC’s Nations division but he also served as acting DG between Davie’s departure and Brittin’s arrival.

Brittin said: “Rhodri was the outstanding choice among several very strong candidates. He is a trusted, experienced leader – the BBC’s values seem woven into his DNA.

“I’ve got to know him myself in recent months and I’ve seen at first-hand how invaluable his judgment, breadth of experience and sense of purpose are to this organisation.

“He is steeped in the BBC’s public service mission while sharing my ambition and sense of urgency to reinvent the BBC for the future.”

Talfan Davies commented: “I’m honoured to have been appointed Deputy Director-General. The BBC is a beacon of trust and excellence for millions of people here in the UK and globally.

“I’m looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to promote the highest editorial and creative standards, and to uphold the BBC’s values across our services.”