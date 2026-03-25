Matt Brittin confirmed as next BBC Director General

Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been confirmed as the BBC’s new Director General and will take over the role on 18 May.

The vacancy arose after Tim Davie quit following the airing of a mis-edited version of a speech by US President Donald Trump. Davie officially leaves next month and, as previously announced, Rhodri Talfan Davies will serve as interim DG until Brittin’s arrival.

Brittin spent 18 years at Google, serving as its UK managing director, vice-president for Northern and Central Europe, and president of EMEA Business and Operations. He’d also previously held senior positions at Trinity Mirror, owner of The Daily Mirror.

Appointments to the role are the responsibility of the BBC’s board whose chairman, Samir Shah, said: “Matt brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation.

“He is an outstanding leader and has the skills needed to navigate the organisation through the many changes taking place in the media market and in audience behaviours.

“Matt joins the BBC at a critical time. The Government’s review of the Charter is underway, and it is clear there is need for radical reform of the BBC, its funding model and the framework in which it operates.

“The stakes for the BBC, and the future of public service broadcasting, have never been higher.”

Brittin commented: “Now, more than ever, we need a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast changing world.

“At its best, it shows us, and the world, who we are. It’s an extraordinary, uniquely British asset, with over 100 years of innovation in storytelling, technology and powering creativity. I’m honoured and excited to be asked to serve as Director-General.

“Working alongside so many talented journalists, creatives and technicians, across the country and around the world, I join with humility, to listen, to learn, to lead, and to serve the public, working hard to earn their trust every day.

“This is a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity. The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future. I can’t wait to start this work.”

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Chair of parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport committee, welcomed the new DG to his post but added: “While his experience in the world of big tech could be an advantage, Mr Brittin will have to quickly demonstrate a commitment to public service broadcasting and an understanding of the vital part it plays in our media landscape.

“He will also need to show that he can keep on top of maintaining editorial standards, which is vital for public trust in the BBC.

“The Committee looks forward to hearing about his vision for the future of our national broadcaster and will be keeping a close eye on his performance.”