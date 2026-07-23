Apple’s The Morning Show to conclude with fifth season

Apple TV has confirmed that Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s The Morning Show will conclude with a final fifth season set to air next year.

The award winning series was part of Apple TV’s original 2019 launch line-up and has been a popular returning feature ever since.

Both stars also serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt; Mimi Leder, who also directs; Michael Ellenberg for Media Res; Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine; and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films.

The returning ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm. They’ll be joined for season five by Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan

Aniston said: “From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for ‘The Morning Show,’ and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humour.

“It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers, and crew.

“We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honour these characters the way they deserve.”

Witherspoon added: “The past nine years producing and acting in ‘The Morning Show’ have been the honour of a lifetime.

“This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost.

“Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s Head of Worldwide Video, commented: “Working alongside storytellers like Jennifer, Reese, Michael, Mimi and Charlotte has been one of the great privileges of building Apple TV.

“Their extraordinary creative partnership has made ‘The Morning Show’ one of the defining series of our time.

“We’re profoundly grateful to the artists who poured their talent and passion into this remarkable series, and incredibly proud that the impact of ‘The Morning Show’ will continue to resonate long after its final season.”