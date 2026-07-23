Sky’s new Jason Statham action film gets first trailer

Jason Statham stars in this trailer for Mutiny, the new Sky Original action thriller coming to cinema on 21 August and to Sky Cinema later this year.

After being framed for his billionaire boss’ murder, Cole Reed (Statham) boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge him, only to discover an international conspiracy.

The film also stars Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, Ramon Tikaram, Arnas Fedaravičius, Jason Wong and Adrian Lester.

It was directed by Jean‑François Richet (Plane) and written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis.