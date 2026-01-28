BBC Board announces interim Director-General

The BBC is to be led by an interim Director-General while the search for a successor to Tim Davie, who stands down on April 2nd, continues.

Davie’s decision to leave the role came after the BBC found itself embroiled in a row over a mis-edited speech by US President Donald Trump.

He’s to be replaced on a temporary basis by seasoned TV executive Rhodri Talfan Davies who is currently the BBC’s Director of Nations, although he’s currently seconded to the BBC’s Generative AI project.

Davies will join the BBC Board as an Executive Director from February 1st and will serve as Interim Director-General from April 3rd.

In a memo to staff, BBC Chair Samir Shah said: “There will be a time to celebrate Tim and thank him for his extraordinary contribution to the BBC nearer his departure date.

“Until then, Tim continues to lead the corporation through this critical period as we prepare our response to the government’s consultation on its Green Paper on the future of the BBC Charter.”

In the same memo Shah described the incoming interim Director-General as “an outstanding leader who brings deep editorial experience and a passionate commitment to the power of public service broadcasting to reach and represent audiences across all parts of the UK.”