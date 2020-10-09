Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies are coming to 4K Blu-ray

Peter Jackson’s Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies are getting 4K UHD Blu-ray and 4K UHD digital download releases.

The Hobbit Trilogy includes The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy includes The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Each trilogy includes the theatrical and extended versions in 4K UHD with HDR, and feature Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment says the 4K remastering has been overseen by Jackson.

The Hobbit Trilogy and The Lord of the Rings Trilogy will be available on 4K Ultra HD from 30th November. Fans can also buy them from selected digital retailers from 1st December.

