Prime Video sets date for Rings of Power season 3

Picture Credit: Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

The third season of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will stream on Prime Video from November 11th.

Set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series tells the origins of the Rings which play such a pivotal role in the novels.

Jumping forward several years from the events of season two, the new season takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will and at last rule all Middle-earth.

“From the very beginning, this series has embodied the scale, ambition, and cinematic storytelling that define Prime Video’s biggest global series,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “

The extraordinary response from millions of fans around the world has made it clear that this journey through Middle-earth continues to resonate, and that momentum has only grown heading into Season Three.”