Prime Video’s Fallout is coming to Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul. Image courtesy of Prime Video. © Amazon Content Services LLC

The first season of Fallout, which streamed on Prime Video last year, is getting a Blu-ray and limited edition 4K Blu-ray steelbook release on July 7th.

Based on the popular video game franchise, the post-apocalyptic series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins.

Worlds collide when Lucy (Purnell) is forced to leave the relative safety of her vault in order to rescue her father (Kyle MacLachlan).

On the surface she encounters the Ghoul (Goggins), a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.

Along with Maximus (Moten), a soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel, they find themselves chasing an artefact from an enigmatic researcher that has the potential to radically change the world’s power dynamic.

Hailing from Kilter Films and executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the show has been renewed for a second season.