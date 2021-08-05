Paramount+ is coming to the UK in 2022 and Sky Cinema subscribers will get it for free 

Sky has struck a deal to bring the ViacomCBS owned streaming service, Paramount+, to its Sky Cinema customers in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria at no extra cost. All other Sky customers will be able to subscribe to Paramount+ as an add-on to their account.

As part of the deal, Paramount Pictures’ films will remain available on Sky Cinema in the UK and will join Sky Cinema in Germany and Italy in 2022. The agreement also includes an extended carriage deal for ViacomCBS’ pay TV portfolio on Sky’s platforms, plus the renewal of Sky as an ad sales partner in select markets.

Paramount+ will also be available as a direct subscription for non-Sky customers through its iOS and Android app, and on supported connected TV devices and OTT platforms.

“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International.

“This transformative distribution deal is key to accelerating our global ambitions in streaming while also supporting Sky’s strategic objectives to better serve audiences with greater flexibility in how they consume our content across all platforms.”

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive VP & Chief Executive, UK & Europe at Sky said: “This is another example of how we are innovating for our customers and further aggregating all the best apps and content together in one place on Sky Q, giving them more great TV to watch than ever before.

“Paramount+ is an excellent service with a huge range of fantastic films and TV series, and our new, broader agreement with ViacomCBS will benefit both businesses.”