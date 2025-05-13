Samsung launches new Galaxy Club rewards scheme

Samsung has launched a new upgrade and rewards scheme for users of its Galaxy range of smartphones.

Shoppers who sign up to the Galaxy Club can benefit from flexible finance options, upgrade opportunities, vouchers and accidental damage cover.

The perks apply on purchases from Samsung.com.

“At Samsung, we’re constantly looking for ways to bring tangible benefits to our customers,” said Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing, Samsung UK & Ireland.

“Our New Galaxy Club is designed to give Samsung users more value and flexibility as they look to upgrade to their latest Galaxy device.

“From money back and cash rewards to 0% financing options, this is a smarter way for our customers to experience everything that Galaxy has to offer.”