Samsung Galaxy S23 Series now available to pre-order on EE

EE is now accepting pre-orders on Samsung’s latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra, with deals available for early buyers.

New and eligible upgrading customers can get their storage doubled for free when pre-ordering a new Galaxy S23 device before February 17th meaning they’ll get 256GB storage for the price of 128GB on the S23, or 512GB for the price of 256GB on the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

In addition, Customers who trade-in an eligible Samsung smartphone* in any condition will be able to save a guaranteed £336 on their new handset.

The handsets are available to pre-order on a range of plans, including the All Rounder plan which includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as an inclusive benefit.

Deals on offer include:

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available on price plans from £54 per month and is £30 upfront on a £74 a month unlimited data All Rounder plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is available on price plans from £64 per month and is £30 upfront on a £84 a month unlimited data All Rounder plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available on price plans from £70 per month and is £30 upfront on a £92 a month unlimited data All Rounder plan with unlimited minutes and texts.

Alistair Wilson, Director of Devices and Partnerships at EE, said: “The new Galaxy S23 range is impressively packed with innovation.

“Its amazing processing power will ensure that EE customers who take advantage of our exclusive Xbox Games Pass Ultimate mobile plan benefit, will be able to optimise their gaming ability anywhere on our award-winning 5G network.

“We are also offering customers the ability to trade-in their existing Samsung handset for a guaranteed saving, and receive a range of great device care extras that make choosing the S23 on the EE, the UKs no.1 network, an easy decision to make.”