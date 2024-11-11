Samsung reveals latest £200 5G smartphone

Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy A16 5G and LTE (4G), the latest additions to its wallet friendly A Series smartphone line-up.

Both the 5G and LTE variants feature 6.7-inch Super AMOLED displays with minimised bezels and 90Hz refresh rates, 13MP front camera and 50MP main.

They also include IP54 protection, a 5,000mAh battery, 25W Super Fast Charging, Samsung Knox Vault, and 6 generations of OS updates and 6 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A16 5G is available now from retail stores and on Samsung.com for £199. Galaxy A16 LTE will be available from 20th November 2024 for £169.