Samsung Galaxy A series to gain side button access to Gemini

Samsung is bringing side button access to Gemini, Google’s AI-powered assistant, to selected models of its Galaxy A smartphone series.

An update rolling out from next month will bring the feature from the Galaxy S series to Galaxy A56 5G, A55 5G, A54 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G, A34 5G, A26 5G, A25 5G, A25e 5G and A24 models running One UI 7.

Samsung says the new feature will allow users to effortlessly check their schedule, find nearby restaurants or carry out tasks across apps – such as finding a dinner spot on Google Maps and sending the address to a friend through Messages – using voice commands.

“Samsung and Google have been working together to deliver seamless, intuitive and meaningful AI experiences, making the latest technology more accessible for more users,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re excited that Galaxy A series users will now be able to activate Gemini faster and more naturally through a simple gesture that brings intelligent support into the flow of daily tasks.”