Max now available through Prime Video in Sweden and Netherlands

Max, the streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), is now available as an add-on subscription through Amazon’s Prime Video in Sweden, with HBO Max available in the Netherlands.

Prime and Prime Video subscribers in both countries can choose between Basic with Ads and Standard plans and can also add the service’s sports add-on to the package.

Today’s announcement expands the existing relationship between WBD and Amazon which sees Max available as an add-on subscription in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, France and Spain.