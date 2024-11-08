TNT Sports Box Office confirms UFC 309 coverage and pricing

Next weekend’s UFC 309 event, which pitches Jon Jones against Stipe Miocic, will be available to fans in the UK and Ireland exclusively via TNT Sports Box Office.

The night’s action also sees former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira take on Michael Chandler in a rematch of their 2021 title fight.

Coverage will be live from 1am as the Prelims get underway, with main card coverage starting at 3am.

The event costs £19.99 in the UK and €29.99 in the Republic of Ireland.

How to buy:

discovery+ – TNT Sports Box Office events are available to purchase and watch in the discovery+ app – on smart TV’s, computer or mobile device, viewers wanting to watch the fight should visit https://www.discoveryplus.com/gb/ppv-purchases and follow instructions to subscribe and then purchase the event.

EE TV – Customers can purchase the event via their STB on channel 494.

Prime Video – Customers do not need to have a Prime or discovery+ subscription to access this event. You can find live and upcoming PPV events in the “Live and upcoming events” row on the Prime Video homepage and sports page, or by searching for a specific event title.

Virgin Media TV – Customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-box should go to the Pay Per View events rail.

Sky Sports – customers can purchase on channel 490 via their remote control or via https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports.

Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports.