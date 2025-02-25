Sky confirms June return for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2

© 2022 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All Rights Reserved

Sky has confirmed it’ll be bringing audiences the eight-episode second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City from June.

The show follows popular Walking Dead characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

Season two finds the duo trapped on opposite sides of the growing war for control of Manhattan. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

The series will be available on Sky and streaming service NOW.

It also stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco and Kim Coates, amongst others.

Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive producer on The Walking Dead for multiple seasons serves as showrunner and executive producer on the series, along with Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath, Michael Satrazemis and Colin Walsh.