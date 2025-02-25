Robert Kirkman’s Invincible gets new RPG adaptation

A new tabletop roleplaying game based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book Invincible has been announced by Free League Publishing and Skybound Entertainment.

Created by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the comic has already inspired an animated series on Prime Video.

The new RPG adaptation will be launched on Kickstarter later this year, and fans can already sign up to be notified on the pre-launch page.

The initial offering will include a comprehensive Core Rulebook and Starter Set with illustrations by Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley and graphic design by Johan Nohr (MÖRK BORG).

Invincible – Superhero Roleplaying is designed by Adam Bradford, D&D Beyond founder and producer on titles for Dungeons & Dragons, Cortex Prime, and Marvel, and Tomas Härenstam, Free League co-founder and lead designer of titles such as the ALIEN RPG, the Blade Runner RPG, Mutant: Year Zero, and Dragonbane.

“Invincible is my favorite comic series, and I’ve wanted to play in this universe for many years,” said Adam Bradford.

“The way the story unfolds in a sprawling saga over the course of 144 issues – without endless retconning – lends itself particularly well to tabletop roleplaying, and I can’t wait for fans to experience their own superhero stories with the game.”

Tomas Härenstam added: “One of my very first tabletop roleplaying games was the old Marvel Superheroes by TSR, and making a superhero RPG has been a lifelong dream.

“I think the genre, and Invincible’s more grounded and visceral take on it, is a great fit for the Year Zero Engine game mechanics.”