Sky confirms Summer launch for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Sky has confirmed that it’ll be screening the second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon this September in line with its US launch.

The show’s first season will be available on Sky and its Now streaming service from August as part of the previously announced deal between the broadcaster and The Walking Dead producers AMC.

The first season follows Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) departure from The Commonwealth as he washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splinted but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris.

In season two – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol – Dixon and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.

Lucy Criddle, Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects at Sky UK said: “The launch of The Walking Dead on Sky and NOW this year has seen a huge number of people fall back in love with this action-packed, post-apocalyptic series, as well as new fans becoming immersed in the franchise.

“We know that our customers love the best of US content, which is why we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK home of Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol from September, and we’ll also have season one available in August.”