Netgem brings Hitman Absolution to Gamestream

Netgem has added Hitman Absolution to its Gamestream cloud gaming service following a new deal with game developer and publisher, IO Interactive.

Gamestream was acquired by Netgem in 2024 following an earlier tie-up in 2023.

The service allows users to play a selection of games, including some AAA titles, on connected TVs, set top boxes, and mobiles, eliminating the need for a separate console.

“As part of our commitment to delivering a world-class Entertainment experience, we are excited to bring Hitman Absolution to our cloud gaming catalogue,” said Sylvain Thevenot, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer of the Netgem Group.

“This partnership with IO Interactive allows us to offer our players an iconic title that has defined the stealth-action genre, making high-quality gaming more relevant than ever to Telecom operators wishing to differentiate beyond TV with our Cloud Gaming service.

“Netgem users will have access to Hitman Absolution, reinforcing Netgem’s mission to provide a seamless, hassle-free gaming experience across multiple devices.”

Olivier Perbet, Chief Marketing Officer at IO Interactive, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Netgem to bring Hitman Absolution to their innovative cloud gaming service.

“This collaboration allows us to reach a wider audience, through Netgem’s services across all devices, providing fans new and old with seamless access to one of our tentpole games.

“Netgem’s commitment to quality and ease of access aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional gaming experiences.”