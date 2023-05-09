Meg 2: The Trench – watch Jason Statham and Wu Jing in new trailer

Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing star in Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, which comes to UK cinemas on August 4th.

The film sees the duo leading a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean, but their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival.

Joining Statham and Jing in the Warner Bros. and CMC Pictures movie are Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, and Cliff Curtis.

Based on the novel The Trench by Steve Alten, Meg 2: The Trench is directed by Ben Wheatley.