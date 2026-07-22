Kenneth Branagh to star in new Scottish Paramount+ series

Kenneth Branagh is set to star in a new Paramount+ series created by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth with Georgia Lee.

Set in the modern Scottish Highlands, Laird is an epic family saga in which a proud Scot defies a shadowy American billionaire hellbent on buying up the glens.

Amidst family feuds, buried secrets and star-crossed romances, the Laird of Castle Drummoch (Branagh) remains determined to protect his ancestral lands from oligarchical land grabbing.

Branagh will executive produce alongside David C. Glasser, Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth, Joe Wright, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Charles Finch, and Keith Cox.

Two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) is set to direct the pilot.

“At its heart, Laird is about one man standing his ground against unchecked wealth and power,” said Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+.

“There’s something universally resonant about watching someone fight to protect what matters most, and with Kenneth Branagh leading the series, and an equally remarkable creative team, we can’t wait for audiences to root for the Laird of Castle Drummoch”

Matt Thunell, President, Paramount Television Studios, added: “Jez, John-Henry, and Georgia have imagined a gripping drama that explores how far one family will go to protect their land and legacy.

“With Kenneth Branagh starring and Joe Wright directing, this is a singular creative team, and we are thrilled to once again partner with 101 Studios to bring this series to Paramount+.”

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, commented: “Working with Jez and John Henry has been such an incredible experience these last few years. I couldn’t be more thrilled to take another epic journey with them.”