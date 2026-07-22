Casetify launches new Spider-Man tech cases and accessories collection

Tech accessories brand Casetify has a new, fully licensed, Spider-Man collection which launches just ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s arrival in cinemas later this month.
Spanning a wide range of tech accessories, including phone and tablet cases, cardholder stands, and grip stands, the collection features signature motifs ubiquitous to the movies.
Products available include:
- Spider-Man Mask Metal Case
- Spider-Man Silicone Suit Case
- Phone Case
- Snappy MagSafe Grip Stand
- Snappy MagSafe Cardholder Stand
- Snappy MagSafe Wallet
- 2-in-1 Charging Stand
- Earbuds Case
- Watchband
- Laptop Case and Sleeve
- Tablet Case