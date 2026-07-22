Casetify launches new Spider-Man tech cases and accessories collection

by

Staff

Tech accessories brand Casetify has a new, fully licensed, Spider-Man collection which launches just ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s arrival in cinemas later this month.

Spanning a wide range of tech accessories, including phone and tablet cases, cardholder stands, and grip stands, the collection features signature motifs ubiquitous to the movies.

Products available include: 

  • Spider-Man Mask Metal Case
  • Spider-Man Silicone Suit Case
  • Phone Case
  • Snappy MagSafe Grip Stand
  • Snappy MagSafe Cardholder Stand
  • Snappy MagSafe Wallet
  • 2-in-1 Charging Stand
  • Earbuds Case
  • Watchband
  • Laptop Case and Sleeve
  • Tablet Case
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