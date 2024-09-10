Sky Mobile enters Irish market with €15 ‘Price for life’ deal

Sky Mobile has officially launched in Ireland today and is celebrating with a €15 ‘price for life’ deal offering Unlimited calls, texts and 5G data each month. For customers who don’t want or need an unlimited plan, it’s offering a 10GB plan from as little as €10.

The Price for Life launch offer is only available to buy for a limited time and applies for as long as the customer remains on the applicable plan.

In addition to its range of sim-only plans, the network is offering a selection of handsets from Samsung, Xiaomi and HMD which can either be paid for fully upfront or using an interest-free 24 or 36 month finance agreement.

Sky CEO, JD Buckley, said: “The launch of Sky Mobile marks another key milestone for Sky in Ireland and we are excited to announce its arrival here today. Our launch plan for customers is Unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for €15 and that price is for life.

“Our Sky Mobile proposition has been built with our customers at its core – providing a service that is fair, flexible and transparent.

“We believe Irish mobile consumers deserve better than what is currently in the market, and we have launched Sky Mobile to fill that gap.”