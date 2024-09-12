New BBC thriller Nightsleeper debuts this weekend

Nightsleeper, the BBC’s slick-looking new real-time thriller about the hacking of a Glasgow to London sleeper train, debuts this Sunday (September 15th).

iPlayer viewers will be able to stream the entire boxset from that date while BBC One will air the series on Sunday and Monday nights across three weeks.

The series stars Joe Cole and Alexandra Roach and follows a government agency’s frantic efforts to intervene in the rapidly-escalating events onboard the train.

Roach plays Abby Aysgarth, Acting Technical Director at the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre who’s about to take a well-earned holiday when she receives a phone call that will change everything, while Cole plays Joe Roag, an off-duty cop onboard the train and hoping for a quiet night.

They’re joined by Alex Ferns, Sharon Small, James Cosmo, David Threlfall, Daniel Cahill, Lois Chimimba, Gabriel Howell, Katie Leung, Leah MacRae, Ruth Madeley, Adam Mitchell, Pamela Nomvete, Scott Reid, Sharon Rooney and Parth Thakerar.

The series was written by Nick Leather and made by Fremantle’s Euston Films.