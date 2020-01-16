Sky Mobile is now offering 5G

5G is now available on Sky Mobile and the network is making the new technology free for any customer on Sky’s free loyalty programme, Sky VIP.

The service will initially be available in 20 cities and towns across the UK, including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Leeds, with plans to roll out to a total of 50 UK destinations by summer 2020.

Sky Mobile customers who are with Sky VIP can get 5G for free, with nothing to pay on top of Sky Mobile’s existing tariffs, which start from £6 a month for a 3GB data plan. The full range of Sky Mobile tariffs, up to 25GB per month for more data-hungry users, can be found on Sky Mobile’s website.

All plans come with Unlimited Calls & Texts at no extra cost, and Sky TV customers can stream unlimited sports, movies and TV shows through Sky’s apps without using any data.

Sky Mobile has a range of 5G ready phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and more to launch in future.

Prices start from £28 a month for the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, from £46 a month for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G or £48 a month for Samsung Galaxy S10.

Paul Sweeney, Managing Director of Sky Mobile, said: “We’re excited to be launching superfast 5G on the award-winning Sky Mobile network, and even more excited to be offering it free to all Sky VIP customers.

“Sky Mobile is the ideal choice for anyone who wants a faster mobile connection and great value.”