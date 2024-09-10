Samsung adds Technogym fitness app to its latest smart TVs

Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced a partnership with Technogym to launch a new fitness app on its 2024 range of smart TVs.

The app, which offers personalised fitness routines and accommodates equipment-based and bodyweight exercises, will be available through the Samsung Daily+ section of the TV’s menus.

Owners can choose from over 130 trainer-led sessions spanning everything from high intensity cardio and bodyweight routines to yoga sessions, Pilates and meditations.

The app tracks and logs progress and offers personalised recommendations, ensuring a workout regime that adapts to users’ evolving fitness journeys.

A basic version of the app is available free, with users also having the option of a premium subscription version which provides access to more in-depth content.

“In 2024, Samsung TV users can now see the TV as not only a central entertainment hub but also a means to enrich the lifestyle— especially for fitness,” said Demian Hyun, Vice President and Head of the Experience Planning Group of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re excited to bring Technogym to Samsung TVs because the experience fits right in with our drive to provide more immersive and personalised experiences for users.”

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym President and CEO, added: “Within our Technogym Ecosystem open platform strategy, the integration with Samsung TVs represents another step toward reaching more consumers within our wellness vision to help people live better lives through regular physical exercise.”