Sky’s new Livingston Campus gains planning permission

Sky has secured planning permission for its new Livingston Campus which will bring together operations currently spread across two sites.

Spanning 15 acres and more than 21,000 m², the project will replace four existing buildings at Kirkton Campus plus leased space on the Alba Campus and provide a “modern workplace” for around 3,000 employees.

The broadcaster and broadband giant describes the project as “a significant vote of confidence in West Lothian and Scotland’s economy.”

Sophia Ahmad, CEO of UK Consumer, Sky, said: “Securing planning approval for our Livingston Campus is a significant milestone and a vote of confidence in Scotland.

“The new campus will create a fantastic workplace for our teams while delivering lasting economic benefits for the local community and wider region.”