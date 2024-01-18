Openreach confirms 46 additional copper switch-off areas

Openreach, which manages the UK’s largest phone and broadband network, has announced a further 46 exchanges across the UK where it’ll stop selling legacy analogue services.

The business is encouraging the adoption of new digital services over full fibre connections as part of wider changes to the UK’s telecoms infrastructure, including the switching off the existing analogue phoneline platform.

As part of the changes, Openreach is stopping the sale of copper based analogue services in exchange areas where a majority of premises have access to its full fibre network.

The ‘stop sell’ notice is put in place when 75% premises connected to a particular exchange can get full fibre and mean that anyone who’s signing up to a new contract, whether they’re switching, upgrading or re-grading won’t be able to buy our old copper products.

The new locations published bring the total number of locations notified of, or already actively under, ‘stop sell’ notices to 920 exchanges covering a total of around 8.5 million premises.

People can visit Openreach’s postcode checker to see if they can already order a full fibre service or alternatively check by contacting their service provider.

Latest Locations: