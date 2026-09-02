Sky News revamps its Sunday morning show

Sky News has announced a new format for its flagship Sunday morning current affairs programme following the departure of Sir Trevor Phillips who is joining US broadcaster CBS.

Instead of a single permanent presenter, the show will feature a rotating line-up of guest presenters and be renamed Sunday Morning with…, with the guest presenter’s name completing the title.

According to Sky News, each presenter “will bring their own perspective and interviewing style to the programme, offering audiences a fresh take on the traditional Sunday morning current affairs show.”

The show will continue to feature politics and major interviews but will extend its outlook beyond Westminster “to the issues and ideas shaping life across the UK.”

Alongside the presenter change, there’ll be a “redesigned set and more informal studio environment designed to encourage lively discussion”.

David Rhodes, Executive Chairman of Sky News, said: “We’ll present the widest range of voices in the political market, in conversation every Sunday morning.

“That’s the beauty of this format – the broadest range of views, all while maintaining the highest standards of trusted journalism that audiences expect from Sky News.”