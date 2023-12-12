Channel 4 catch-up app now available on Sky Q

Channel 4’s catch-up and on-demand app is now available on Sky Q set top boxes, bringing audiences more of the broadcaster’s content.

In addition to recently broadcast shows, the app is home to a library of box sets including The Inbetweeners, The Great British Bake Off and a regularly refreshed line-up of US shows.

The app, which was recently renamed from ‘All4’ to ‘Channel 4’, also offers personalised content suggestions, the ability to continue watching across multiple devices, and a ‘My List’ feature to bookmark shows.

Next year, Channel 4 will enable Live Restart functionality on Sky Q, enabling viewers who’ve missed the beginning of a programme to watch from the start.

The app is also available on Freeview Play, Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Smart TVs from Samsung and Sony, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, BT TV, TalkTalk TV, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV plus mobile devices.

Karla Berry, Distribution & Partnerships Leader, Commercial Innovation, Channel 4, said: “With today’s launch we’re bringing the very best, personalised Channel 4 streaming experience to millions of Sky Q customers across the country.

“Over the coming months viewers can expect to see us continue to enhance our presence across multiple platforms.”

Jon Simkin, Managing Director, Channels & Partnerships, Sky, commented: “We aim to give our customers the best entertainment experience, so we’re thrilled to be expanding Channel 4’s offering on Sky Q just in time for the Christmas period.

“Adding to the huge selection of content and apps already available on Sky Q and through our on-demand library, the launch of the Channel 4 app makes it even easier for viewers to access the content they love, all in one place.”