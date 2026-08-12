Sky Sports to air 2026 Laver Cup

Sky Sports subscribers will be able to enjoy all three days of the 2026 Laver Cup after the broadcaster struck a deal wth rights holders Trident8.

Taking place between at the London’s O2 Arena between Friday 25 and Sunday 27 September, the contest will see 12 of the world’s best men’s tennis players compete in the annual Europe vs ‘Rest of the World’ showdown.

Hosted by presenter Gigi Salmon, Sky Sports will broadcast all 12 matches across day and night sessions on Friday and Saturday, followed by a single concluding session on Sunday.

Sky will also provide catch up, clips and highlights across its digital and social platforms.

Team Europe Vice Captain and Sky Sports Tennis expert, Tim Henman, said: “It’s great news that the Laver Cup will be on Sky Sports.

“It’s a unique opportunity to see the best players in the world coming together to represent Team Europe and Team World at the iconic O2 Arena. Fans can expect plenty of drama, passion and rivalry, both on and off the court.”