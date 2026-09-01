SkyShowtime strikes new tie-up with One Hungary

Streaming service SkyShowtime is now available to customers of telecommunications company One Hungary.

Hailing from Comcast and Paramount, the service pulls together must-watch films from the two entertainment giants’ portfolios of studios and brands, including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Sky Studios, and Peacock.

One Hungary subscribers can access the service through selected bundles and as a standalone add-on to TV and broadband packages.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime, said: “Partnering with One Hungary continues SkyShowtime’s ongoing expansion across the CEE region.

“One Hungary is a leading telecommunications provider, meaning this move brings our incredible entertainment offering to even more audiences.

“Together, we’re creating new and convenient ways for audiences to enjoy the best Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive series and local stories, all at exceptional value.”

Beatrix Hunyady, One Hungary’s B2C Director, added: “At One Hungary, we are committed to making entertainment as simple and convenient to access as connectivity.

“Thanks to our partnership with SkyShowtime, our customers can enjoy premium movies and series, included as part of their broadband package.

“This allows us to bring reliable home internet and high-quality entertainment together in a single package – and, thanks to the introductory offer, at even more attractive terms.”