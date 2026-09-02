New Sharp Roku Mini-LED TVs go on sale in UK

New Sharp Mini-LED Smart TVs powered by Roku are now available from Argos.

Available in 50″ and 55″ screen sizes, the models feature local dimming backlighting and support Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, with Roku highlighting “a noticeable step up in picture performance with a sleek contemporary aesthetic.”

In addition to major streaming apps such as Apple TV, Paramount+, Disney+ and Prime Video, the sets also support Freely, the new linear streaming service owned by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and 5.

Roku says the launch follows the success of the existing range of Sharp QLED models.

Rob Woollard, Director, Retail Partnerships at Roku UK, said: “This launch builds on the strong momentum we’ve seen across the Sharp Roku TV line-up.

“Bringing Mini-LED picture quality into the range shows exactly what this long-standing partnership is about: pairing great hardware with an easy, award-winning streaming experience.

“It reflects our ongoing ambition to keep raising the bar on picture quality with Sharp.”