SkyShowtime reveals new shows and movies for 2025

Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere’s The Agency is heading to SkyShowtime, Paramount and Comcast’s joint streaming service for European markets.

The spy thriller headlines a list of additions for 2025 which also includes new seasons of Yellowstone prequel 1923, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Yellowjackets and Gangs of London.

New series coming to the service for the first time include Dexter: Original, Yellowstone spin-off The Madison which stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Guy Ritchie’s Original Sin, Dexter: Resurrection.

Among the movies coming to the service in the New Year are Apartment 7A, Despicable Me 4, MaXXXine, Smile 2, Star Trek: Section 31 and Transformers One.

And sports fans will be able to enjoy Schmeichel, a two-part documentary celebrating the 22-year football career of Peter Schmeichel, one of the world’s greatest legends in football history and one of the most iconic goalkeepers of all time.

Launched in 2022, SkyShowtime serves countries not covered by Paramount and Comcast’s standalone streaming and TV services and brings together series and films from the pair’s studios, channels and production labels.

It is available Albania, Andorra, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

SkyShowtime Chief Content Officer Kai Finke said: “As we look forward to 2025, we’re confident that our ever-expanding SkyShowtime line-up continues to offer a wide range of exceptional entertainment, bringing the most compelling viewing experience to our members.”