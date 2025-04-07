SkyShowtime secures new distribution deal with Polsat Plus

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923, one of the premium dramas available on SkyShowtime. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SkyShowtime, the European streaming service from Paramount and Comcast, has announced a new tie-up with Poland’s Polsat Plus Group.

Launched in 2022, SkyShowtime serves countries not covered by Paramount and Comcast’s standalone streaming and TV services and brings together series and films from the pair’s studios, channels and production labels.

Content highlights include Landman, Lioness, The Day of the Jackal, The Agency, Dexter: Original Sin plus Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1883 and 1923.

From April 8th, the service will be available to Polsat customers on multiple packages including:

Plus – access to the service for PLN 15 per month together with any subscription with a 24-month contract.

Polsat Box – access to the service and two linear channels SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2 for PLN 10 per month as part of a 24-month subscription to M Sport, L, XL (satellite and cable IPTV), or Bogaty (Internet TV with decoder) packages. Alternative packages are available starting at PLN 15 per month as part of a 24-month subscription.

Polsat Box Go – access to SkyShowtime and its two TV channels, SkyShowtime 1 and SkyShowtime 2. A Premium package is also available at a promotional price of PLN 50 per month.

Hristina Georgieva, Chief Business Officer at SkyShowtime, said: “As we continue to expand SkyShowtime’s footprint in Central Eastern Europe, we are extremely proud to announce this comprehensive partnership with Polsat Plus Group in Poland.

“We always strive to get closer to our audience and give them easier and varied ways to access SkyShowtime’s incredible entertainment line-up. Our Polsat partnership is a big step towards achieving this.”

Michał Sobolewski, Executive Vice President of Polkomtel, Polsat Plus Group, said: “The partnership with SkyShowtime is an excellent enrichment of our Group’s streaming offer with another extensive library of unique movies and entertainment series.

“From now on, Polsat Box and Plus customers have access to four popular services with Polish and international content on a variety of topics.

“In turn, our Polsat Box Go service provides the opportunity to combine the Premium package with two major services, including SkyShowtime.”