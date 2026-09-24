Sphere Abacus acquires Full Metal Jacket documentary

Sphere Abacus (SA) has acquired worldwide distribution rights for Kubrick’s War: The Making of Full Metal Jacket.

Produced and written by Hank Starrs and Stephen Rigg, who also directs, the feature-length documentary explores the making of one of the most influential war films of the 20th century.

Through revealing interviews with 30 cast and crew members, alongside previously unheard recordings of Kubrick himself, the famously private filmmaker guides us through the triumphs, tensions and audacious decisions behind his masterpiece – including transforming an abandoned London gasworks into war-torn Hue City.

Rich with previously unseen archive material, the documentary captures the chaos, obsession and creative fire that drove the production.

Kubrick’s War: The Making of Full Metal Jacket was produced in the UK by NorthSouth Film Company, in association with producers Matthew Modine and Adam Rackoff’s US-based production company Cinco Dedos Peliculas and Supercloud Studios.

Jonathan Ford, SA’s Managing Director, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured such a unique and insightful film to share with our clients.

“A riveting documentary which will have huge appeal to film buffs around the world, Kubrick’s War: The Making of Full Metal Jacket delivers a rarely seen portrait of an exceptional director filmmaker pushing himself and those around him to the limits, in pursuit of cinematic immortality.”