5 to launch new drama channel next month

October will see the launch of a new drama channel from 5, with audiences able to watch some of the channel’s most popular titles alongside series from the US and Australia.

Replacing 5Select, 5Drama will be available on Freeview and all major digital platforms and feature a schedule that includes All Creatures Great and Small, The Madame Blanc Mysteries and The Hardacres.

It’ll also air the earliest series of Home and Away, while Saturday willl feature “super sleuths” such as Jessica Fletcher to Inspector Dalgliesh.

Separately 5 is launching a new factual channel, 5Docs, which will be available on YouTube.

Reemah Sakaan, President of 5, said: “Award winning drama is increasingly at the heart of what 5 offers viewers, so it’s the right time to give it a dedicated home.

“This, and the expansion of our portfolio across multiple platforms, is about sharpening our channels and giving viewers a clear offer wherever they’re watching – on linear, 5Streaming, Freely or YouTube.”