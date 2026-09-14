Sphere Abacus buys Rocket Rights/Rights Booster

Bell Media’s Sphere Abacus has acquired 100% of digital distribution and content monetisation experts Rocket Rights/Rights Booster.

Operating under the revised name of Rocket Booster, a Sphere Abacus company, the business will now spearhead expansion of all multi-platform digital and social media digital distribution across the combined Sphere Abacus and Rocket Booster catalogues.

Traditional TV and licensing from both companies will be handled by the Sphere Abacus sales team.

Former COO Cat Davie is now Managing Director of the newly acquired company with Founder and former CEO Matthew Frank becoming Executive Director – both reporting to Sphere Abacus’ Managing Director Jonathan Ford.

Bruno Dubé, Sphere Media’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased that through this deal, Sphere Abacus are not only adding talent and a content catalogue, but also expanding the capability for distributing existing content with the arrival of Rocket Booster.

Ford added, “This significant move is yet another step in the development of Sphere Abacus and highlights our ambition to further penetrate the global digital market.

“We are extremely pleased to be able to harness the experience and multiple relationships that Matthew and Cat have in the digital space and to build on our success in this crucial part of the business.”

Davie commented: “We’re very excited to form the next part of the growth that Sphere Abacus is seeing on the global stage, and very much look forward to working with Jonathan and the team.”