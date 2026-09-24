BBC to release extended 2006 Doctor Who story in cinemas

Having cancelled the planned Doctor Who Christmas special, the BBC is now inviting fans to pay to see an extended version of a 2006 David Tennant story at the cinema.

Set to take place on November 23rd at over 1,000 cinemas across the UK, Ireland, U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the event will present The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit as a newly re-edited, movie-length cinematic cut, featuring deleted scenes, that were previously only available on DVD.

Starring David Tennant as the Doctor and Billie Piper as Rose Tyler, the story sees the TARDIS land on Sanctuary Base 6, a remote outpost on a planet orbiting a black hole.

As the base crew uncover something ancient beneath the surface, the Doctor and Rose are pulled into one of their darkest and most unforgettable adventures, facing the terrifying Ood and an evil older than time itself: the Beast.

The screening will also feature an exclusive interview with International Emmy and multiple BAFTA award-winning director and producer James Strong, reflecting on the making of one of the most celebrated stories of the modern Doctor Who era.

November 23rd is the anniversary of the show’s first ever episode transmission back in 1963.

Natasha Spence, Global Events Director, BBC Studios, said: “Part of what makes Doctor Who so extraordinary is that there is always more to discover.

“Even with a story as loved as The Impossible Planet and The Satan Pit, we’re able to offer fans something they haven’t experienced before, with previously deleted scenes restored into the adventure and never-before-seen extended footage included in this special cinema cut.

“Doctor Who Day is the perfect moment to celebrate that sense of discovery with fans.

“We’re delighted to be working with CinemaLive again to bring this unforgettable Tenth Doctor and Rose story to the big screen, and to give audiences the chance to experience it together in cinemas for the first time”.

Tickets go on sale from 25 September at 9am local time at doctorwhoincinemas.com in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia & New Zealand and fathomentertainment.com in the US.