SPI’s Dizi expands Nordic footprint

Following its arrival in Sweden earlier this year, SPI International has secured carriage deals for its Dizi channel in Denmark, Norway, and Finland.

The channel, which offers viewers both linear and on-demand access to a host of Turkish dramas, is now available to Allente subscribers as an optional package for satellite and fibre TV customers, and as a selectable streaming service for Allente Stream users with the Flex package.

Georgina Twiss, Managing Director of SPI International for Western Europe and Africa, said: “We are continuing our successful collaboration with Allente, the leading entertainment provider in the region, following the introduction of the Dizi channel in Sweden earlier this year.

“Our partnership underscores Allente’s innovative approach to content, including engaging dramas. We are thrilled to bring this captivating genre to additional Nordic markets, offering viewers access to some of the best TV productions.”