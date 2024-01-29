SPI’s Dizi and FilmBox+ channels now available to NXTDIGITAL India customers

SPI International has struck a carriage deal which will see its Dizi linear channel, which focuses on Turkish drama series, and FilmBox+ movie streaming service available to NXTDIGITAL India customers.

Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International, stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with NXTDIGITAL India to bring their viewers Dizi channel and FilmBox Arthouse content.

“This alliance marks a substantial stride in providing exceptional entertainment to Indian viewers. We’re set to transform the digital TV experience with a range of content to suit different tastes.”



N.K. Rouse, Chief Operating Officer, NXTDIGITAL, said, “It is a great time to get new internationally acclaimed content for the Indian masses when the world is coming closer.

“This partnership is a great way for us to give more value to our customers and bring them renowned content at their fingertips.

“The Dizi channel and the FilmBox+ partnership is a step ahead for NXTDIGITAL to provide quality entertainment to our customers on demand and open content avenues of the world for them.”