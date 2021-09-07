SPI unveils Dizi, a new streaming service showcasing Turkish series

SPI International has announced the arrival of its new digital streaming service, Dizi, which offers a selection of critically-acclaimed Turkish series plus series, telenovelas and soap operas from all over the world.

The service is available from today at www.dizi.com, and on mobile devices plus Apple TV and is coming soon to Android TV, Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

“The launch of the Dizi streaming service signifies the evolution of the Dizi brand into a fully integrated service that combines linear and on-demand content propositions to bring the best series from Turkey and beyond to all available screens around the globe,” said Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International.

“As a part of SPI’s macro strategy, we offer good movies spanning all genres under one roof via FilmBox’s Home of Good Movies.

“Now with our Dizi brand, we introduce the Home of Good Stories, where in addition to some of the most sought-after Turkish series, viewers can expect to see top-quality series with powerful storylines from around the world in the future.”