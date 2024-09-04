Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns gets new ‘Sektor’ trailer

Warner Bros. Games today released a new gameplay trailer spotlighting Sektor, one of six new playable characters coming to Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion.

Sektor’s deadly moveset is on full display in the new trailer, showcasing her advanced weaponry to demolish opponents, including a flamethrower, missile strikes, and rocket thrusters for enhanced movement and hovering ability.

The video also teases Sektor’s Animality, the brutal finishing move allowing her to morph into a rhinoceros to annihilate her defeated opponents.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns will be available digitally on September 24th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store).

All pre-orders will receive four new character skins, including Wedding Scorpion, Empress Mileena, and klassic Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 versions of Sub-Zero and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24).